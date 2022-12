Kanye West Says He Likes Hitler During a Visit to Alex Jones ‘InfoWars’ Podcast

Kanye West Says He Likes Hitler During a Visit to Alex Jones ‘InfoWars’ Podcast

Kanye West went on the Alex Jones podcast and may have made his most harmful comments. During a conversation where YE spoke on Nazis and more, he declared his affection for Adolf Hitler.

“There are Jewish people basically hiding me under their floorboards right now,” said the rapper. “It’s like a reverse version of the Holocaust.”

Ye would go on to state that he likes Hitler.

Advertisement

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also.” -Ye pic.twitter.com/BdUj7tQXlL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 1, 2022