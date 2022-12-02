Metro Boomin has officially dropped off his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The new release follows star-studded short-film hyping fans for the album.

The new album features John Legend, Chris Brown, Future, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Young THug, The Weeknd, Takeoff, and more.

Speaking with Apple Music, Metro Boomin stated Heroes & Villains is the second part of a trilogy that began with Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

This is the second out of a trilogy. It’s going to be a trilogy. (Ebro: Now, is the third piece coming soon, or are you just going to see how this flow?) I’m going to see how this flow, because I really want to shoot a lot of videos to this one, and I’ve put a lot of time into this body of work. So I really want to stretch it, and not just throw out the third one.

You can hear the new album below.