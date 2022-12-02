Kanye West once appeared to be the next owner of the alt-right social app Parler. That won’t be happening now.

Ye went on Alex Jones’s Info Wars podcast and stated more anti-semitic views while also praising Nazis and professing his adoration for Hitler. After the interview went viral, Parler revealed the deal is off the table.

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.

Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

