Could we see Tom Brady back in a Patriots jersey? The New England Patriots are currently led by Mac Jones at quarterback, and Brady will be a free agent after this season. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not in the best condition to compete, could there be a Foxborough reunion?

The Athletic notes a reunion is possible, citing an abundance of respect still existing between Brady and Bill Belichick.

The Patriots will have over $100 million in cap space this summer and would have to trade Mac Jones to get the job done.

Last night, the Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills as they attempt to make their way into the playoffs.