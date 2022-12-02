Styles P and Jadakiss, well-known for their distinct flows as chart-topping iconic New York rappers, have mastered the “In and Out” rap style, making them a true benchmark of success when studying the game.

On December 16 at Irving Plaza in New York City, these two kings will co-headline the “Back to Back” concert series, which is being put on by Doubt x Belief for the first time.

This will be an unforgettable night as these two giants perform a full set of their “In and Out” verses from legendary songs like “We Gon Make It,” “Banned From TV,” “I’m A Ruff Ryder,” “Keeping It Gangsta,” and so many more. The event is sponsored by Altitude Cannabis Club, Higher Empire, RUT NY, Caviar Boutique, and Organically Connected.

Scott Burnhard will serve as the host for the event, which also includes featured DJs Technician and Scram Jones as well as performances by Neek Bucks, Flawless, Nym Lo, Girll Codee, Brady Watt, The Hoodies, Haile Supreme, and Shanell Sharpe. The renowned breeders and cultivators AlienLabs and Doja Pak have joined forces with lifestyle company Strain Gang to create “Back to Back” as a tribute to the occasion.

A VIP ticket, pictures with the artist, and a gift bag from sponsors like Puffco, Magical Butter, Pax, Compound Genetics, Buddy Bakes NY, Dee Thai, Flowerhouse NY, That Lizm, Sluggers, and more are all included in the price of Smoke and Greet tickets, which are currently on sale.