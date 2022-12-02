Ye Ends Day Of Anti-Semitic Rants By Saying He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

Yesterday, Ye made headlines once again for going on an unhinged anti-semitic rant on Alex Jones’s Infowars where he said there were good things that Hitler did and that he actually likes the Nazi leader.

Following his appearance on the far right-wing conspiracy theory show, Ye then took to Twitter where he continued his string of anti-semitic rants, even posting a picture of a swastika combined with the Star of David. After posting the picture, Elon Musk announced that Ye would be suspended from Twitter. But before he was suspended, Ye put up one more tweet that took the internet by storm.

Ye had posted a picture of Chris Paul III with a caption saying that he had caught the Suns point guard sleeping with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The caption read “Let’s break one last window before we get outta here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

JUST IN: Kanye West says he caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/5qftnYY3Kl — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

Following the tweet, Twitter erupted with memes of how Kanye seemed to randomly throw Chris Paul into the fire in the midst of his own cancellation.

Chris Paul when Kanye walked in pic.twitter.com/ZK77LAoBkA — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul when he arrived home and his wife pulled up Kanye West’s tweet about him clapping Kim Kardashian’s cheeks pic.twitter.com/ROYA4upcP8 — Junior Maruwa 🇨🇵 (@juniormaruwa) December 2, 2022

Kanye said "chris paul fucked my wife" then turned off his phone and went honk shoo honk shoo after a full day of saying he loved hitler and nazis pic.twitter.com/RjcuWF6KLx — its sun🍜 (@sixteencheems) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul really bout to lose his only ring 😭 thanks to kanye pic.twitter.com/MLZg3AjQRq — Qura (@Qurandale) December 2, 2022

Ye has since been suspended from Twitter. Throughout his tirade on the social media app, he also sympathized with the January 6th insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol building, calling them “political prisoners.”

“INVESTIGATE THE CIVIL RIGHTS AND DUE PROCESS VIOLATIONS OF THE J6 POLITICAL PRISONERS,” Ye wrote. “Why were the only people killed unarmed protestors that day? FREE ALEX FREE NICHOLAS FREE SPEECH FREE @ALI.”