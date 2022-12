It’s Art Basel week in Miami and Floyd Mayweather is opening up his bank account. According to TMZ, Money Mayweather is living up to his name, dropping off $3.1 million in an hour on new artwork off the display wall.

Mayweather was shopping with billionaire Robert Smith and friend Jona Rechnitz at the SCOPE Art Show, picking up at least 10 pieces.

Mayweather will hit another show on Wednesday. We’ll check out what he picks up then.

