Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are officially divorced. According to TMZ, all child custody and property-related issues have been settled.

Kanye is said to have joint custody with Kim, with equal access. Kim is expected to be the primary home for the children, with Kanye acknowledging them being with their mother 80% of the time.

In addition, Ye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, is responsible for 50% of education expenses and 50% of security expenses. The amount is to be wired into her account at the top of every month.

Advertisement

In raising their children, if there is a dispute, Ye and Kim have agreed to mediation. If one fails to appear, the other gets to make the decision by default.

Kim and Ye waived spousal support, and the property will be aligned with the prenup.

This concludes a journey that began in February 2021 after Kim filed for divorce.