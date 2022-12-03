Entrepreneur Romeo Ussery is pleased to announce the debut of Outside Live, a brand-new events production and promotions company with offices in Sacramento that caters to fans all throughout Northern California. The brand-new organization will launch 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Sacramento with Estamos Vivos Carnival, a brand-new festival concept.

The inaugural Estamos Vivos Carnival will feature some of today’s most in-demand Latin music performers, as well as legendary genre trailblazers and classic throwback acts featuring the sounds of reggaeton, cumbia, rap, corridos, and more. As a proud minority and independently-owned organization, Outside Live aims to provide music lovers of all ages with highly-curated festival-going experiences at each of its festivals.

Year 1 headliners include Tito “El Bambino” and De La Ghetto, two Latin Grammy Award-winning pioneers of reggaeton, who will be joined by two of today’s hottest up-and-coming Latin music stars, including Cuban-born Corrido singer/songwriter Ovi and Latin trap rapper Ovi, as well as Miami-born songstress Mariah Angeliq, also known as “La Princesa de Miami” (The Princess of Miami).

This new festival event will be held at Southside Park Amphitheater, a 19.9-acre public park with plenty of greenery located in the southwest corner of downtown Sacramento. However, the festival will purposefully cap festival attendance the following spring in order to ensure a secure and satisfying experience for first-time visitors. The organizers anticipate a favorable economic impact on the local Sacramento community as a result of the abundance of dining, transportation, and lodging options in the neighborhood.

Estamos Vivos Carnival’s inaugural music lineup is listed below, with GA ($80+) and VIP ($160+) tickets available for purchase at www.OutsideLive.com.