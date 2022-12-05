A$AP Rocky’s new song, “Shittin’ Me,” was made available via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.

The brand-new Need for Speed Unbound game from EA and Criterion Games, which is now out on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, includes the song “Shittin’ Me.” A$AP Rocky makes an appearance in the game as the captain of the brand-new Takeover Events precision driving mode, where players can compete against A$AP Rocky to win his personalized Mercedes 190 E.

“It has been a pleasure getting to be a creative collaborator with EA on the new Need For Speed game. “Shittin’ Me” serves as the lead track from the game soundtrack and with so much excitement around it, it was only natural to also do a music video. Grin Machine did a great job paying homage to the game collaboration with AWGE with the fun wacky aesthetics, and shout out to krash and hec for the music as always.” – A$AP Rocky on “Shittin Me”

You can hear the new single below.

