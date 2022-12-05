Last month, Arkansas-born rapper Bankroll Freddie was arrested in a gun and drug indictment in his home state and later picked up a RICO indictment after being accused of moving hundreds of kilos of cocaine and marijuana. Apparently, all Freddie, whose given name is Freddie Glatney III, cares about is his jewelry that was taken during his arrest.

It was revealed via court docs that Glatney was being charged with “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and at least 100 kilograms but less than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and other drug and firearm offenses.”

Freddie reportedly filed a motion asking that his jewelry be returned that was taken during a traffic stop that turned into an arrest in April 2022. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan Ross asked a federal judge to deny the motion, saying, “This Court should deny [Freddie’s] request for return of property for multiple reasons. First, the charges, in this case, have been dismissed, and the property at issue relates to an ongoing matter pending in front of Judge Moody. This dispute should be decided in that case. Second, the property is an item sought for forfeiture in the ongoing case. Finally, the jewelry is evidence in the ongoing criminal prosecution.”

Bankroll Freddie and 34 co-defendants face a RICO indictment and are collectively facing 16 federal charges.