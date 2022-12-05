Following the tremendous fuse sparked in August 2022 by his single “Essential,” featuring Havoc, today Grammy award-winning Hip Hop lyricist, poet, art curator and entrepreneur Cormega presents his lyrically explosive and anticipated new album THE REALNESS II via VIPER Records.

Executive produced by Cormega, the 13-track offering boasts the infectious single “Glorious” featuring longtime friend NAS. Produced by The Alchemist, the single is the first musical offering with CORMEGA and NAS together as a duo. The incendiary production, Cormega’s undeniable lyricism, and cameo from Nas, cements this as a smoothly certified banger.

Cormega has created a musical full-circle moment with the 2022 release of The Realness II as a sequel to his classic hit 2001 studio album “The Realness.” Alongside real musicians and live instrumentation, the new album features a variety of formidable guest features and production from the likes of Lloyd Banks, Nas, Street Runner, Havoc, Sha Money XL, The Alchemist, Big Ty, CamondaTrack, Harry Fraud, Domingo, Large Professor and Tarik Azzouz.

Now in partnership with Viper Records, The Realness II, marks CORMEGA’S comeback after a brief hiatus from music, during which he’s written two books, launched a fashion line, created a collaborative art series with visual artist Amar Stewart, and curated several fashion capsules with Privilege NYC.

In celebration of The Realness II, Cormega is hosting a string of exclusive album release events and activations throughout his native Queens, NY this week, starting with an all-star event that kicked off at Sweet Chick in Long Island City last night October 6th and followed by events that will be open to the public on October 7th at HOA in Astoria, Queens and a secret pop-up event for fans on Saturday, October 8th. Check out Cormega’s Instagram page for details on entry.

Cormega’s catalog includes powerhouse albums like Mega Philosophy, The Realness, and The True Meaning to name a few. His Mega EP produced entirely by Streetrunner and released April 10, 2020, just weeks before the pandemic peaked, garnered over 1.1 million streams on Spotify alone.