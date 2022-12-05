The year may be coming to an end, as well as the season slowing down but not the case for Desiigner, who continues to roll out high-energy, mood-setting, confidence-building music. The 2x RIAA Certified Diamond and 8x Platinum recording artist taps in with Slim Jxmmi for a whirlwind ride in new video “Kilo.”

“Kilo” is the first link up between Desiigner and the Rae Sremmurd artist Slim Jxmmi. A link up that proves to be perfect symmetry and a recipe for success as the two artists deliver a powerful performance. The track follows the Grammy Award-nominated rapper’s recent releases with “My Brodie” and “Star in the Room.”

Having struggled during a rough personal year and even tougher past month with losses that hit close to home, Desiigner had this to say in regards to his thoughts and current status of his career as an artist.

"Everyone can shine like a star," says @lifeofdesiigner about his newest single. Watch the Brooklyn rapper radiate rhymes in his Ctrl performance of "Star in the Room."🌠

▶️ https://t.co/iQ7CajMJlJ pic.twitter.com/En1B3mwezx — Vevo (@Vevo) December 1, 2022

“I’m not gonna stop. Music is my therapy. I lost a lot of bros this year. We all say things out of emotions but the truth is in me. Being able to let out a good cry helped me see things way more clearer now. I’m excited to keep sharing the gift of music that God gave me to ya’ll.” -Deiigner

Watch “Kilo” below.