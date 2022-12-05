Drake’s takeover of the Apollo Theatre will have to wait until January 2023. According to Billboard, Sirius XM has pushed the two shots to Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

According to SiriusXM and Sound 42, the Drake NYC shows are halted due to production issues.

“We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve,” the tandem said in a statement. “With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control.” The statement also said that “these upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world-famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production.”

Advertisement