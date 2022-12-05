Ye was suspended on Twitter last week after posting a picture of a swastika infused with the Star of David on social media. During a recent Q&A, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk said he wanted to punch Ye for his inflammatory post.

Musk was asked about his decision to unban Ye from the platform before banning him only a couple of weeks later. “At some point, you have to say what is incitement to violence because it is against the law in the U.S.,” Musk said during the Twitter Spaces Q&A. “Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence.”

Musk added that West’s post made him want to incite violence against him. He said: “I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool.”

Advertisement

SHOCK CLIP: ELON MUSK SAYS HE WANTED TO "PUNCH KANYE" AFTER HE POSTED THE RAELIAN SYMBOL pic.twitter.com/nTRndBITfd — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) December 3, 2022

Before being banned again from the platform, Ye went on Alex Jones’s Infowars show, where he expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

“I see good things about Hitler,” Ye remarked. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West added. “I like Hitler.”

He also said that the Nazis “did good things too” and to “stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

The New York Times recently reported that hate speech on Twitter has risen since Musk became the new CEO and owner of the company.