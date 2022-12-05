Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases.

Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday. Watch the clip of Mayweather speaking on the offer above.

The undefeated retired boxer has been very active in the ring lately across the world, participating in celebrity boxing matches in the upward of $100 million purses. Since retirement, Mayweather has competed in over half-dozen exhibitions with announcements of potential rematches with former foes Manny Pacquaio and Conor McGregor.

Mayweather is a huge basketball fan as he is often seen courtside in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

Will Smith gave a private screen of Emancipation to @FloydMayweather last night. Will told a story — Floyd called him 10 days straight after Oscars incident w/ Chris Rock. At the time, Floyd & Will were just acquaintances, but Mayweather was concerned about Smith. A good friend. pic.twitter.com/r2OwBusGN2 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) October 28, 2022

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in October that Vegas and Seattle are “real” candidates for expansion, but it’s “likely years away” because the NBA wants to negotiate its new television/media rights deals and a collective bargaining agreement before adding new teams.

In the NBA, the Phoenix Suns are the only one known to be for sale.