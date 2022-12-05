Before being suspended on Twitter again, Ye went on a rant supporting Nazis and Hitler and then tweeted that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was having an affair with Chris Paul.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation reveal the allegations are false and are an attempt to shift focus from his controversial takes.

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” the source said. “He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

Chris Paul or Kim Kardashian has not responded to the rumors.