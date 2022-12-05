Jill Scott to Perform ‘Who is Jill Scott?’ Front to Back on New Tour

Jill Scott started the celebration of her debut album Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 in 2020 for its 20th anniversary, but it was cut short due to COVID-19. Now, the tour will continue in 2023, rebranded as the 23rd-anniversary tour.

With songs from her legendary debut album, including “Gettin’ in the Way,” “A Long Walk,” and other musical tales, Scott will perform the record front to back. With special multi-show residencies in Washington, D.C., at the MGM National Harbor on Mother’s Day weekend, and Scott’s hometown of Philadelphia at The MET Philadelphia—the first time the North Philadelphia native will perform at the storied North Philadelphia venue—the tour, which is organized by Live Nation Urban, will visit more than 20 markets across the nation. Additionally, the Blues Babe Foundation’s Philadelphia visit will feature a benefit at the Arden Theatre.

“My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down,” said Scott. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

Public on-sale tickets for the shows begin this Friday. You can see the full run of the dates below.

WHO IS JILL SCOTT? WORDS & VOL. 1 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium

Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium

Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor