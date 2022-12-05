Jimmy Choo and Timberland are back with another collaboration on an exclusive capsule collection. Following the success of their previous partnership in 2020, this collection is unsurprisingly inspired by New York City and features Timberland’s iconic Original Yellow Bootä. This classic is re-imagined by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi, who worked alongside New York-based designer Shanel Campbell.

The designer and creative first crossed paths with Jimmy Choo through Harlem’s Fashion Row, a New York-based agency that provides opportunities for emerging Black and Latinx creatives. Campbell’s work delves into the Black experience in America, and Jimmy Choo’s signature take of poised glamor embodies the essence of New York.

In bringing the vibrance of New York to life with this collaboration, Shannel Campbell commented, “It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role. “It was also so inspiring because it’s like looking into the future that I want to have one day. I’m super excited to see my fellow New Yorkers wearing this collection, I feed off the vibes and energy of the city. Without a doubt my main source of inspiration are the people of New York, from people riding on the city’s transport system to the suits on Wall Street – they inform everything I create.”

This collection is representative of the dynamic culture that pours from every skyscraper and rumbling train in NYC. This infusion of creativity pays tribute to the legendary New York staple, Timberland boots. The capsule spans seven styles across men’s and women’s with a lively assortment of vibes and silhouettes. It includes two hot pink velvet boots finished with transparent soles, two classic nubuck boots with a graffiti-inspired Jimmy Choo logo script, and a black boot with a Swarovski crystal-embellished collar. A thigh-high black leather harness boot with a dual styling option transforms into a classic 6-inch silhouette with ease. Closing out the collection, still, on the heels theme, there is a heeled version of the iconic Timberland 6-inch boot covered entirely in Swarovski crystals, exclusively available at Jimmy Choo in “highly limited” quantities. All other styles are available globally from Jimmy Choo and Timberland locations and select premium retailers.