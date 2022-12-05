Metro Boomin has released the music video for the new track “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” featuring Future and Chris Brown to mark the release of his new album.

The new video continues a partnership between these two legends that have grown to be among the most illustrious in hip-hop. A horn loop plays over an ominous beat in the song while Future’s instantly recognizable flow sends shockwaves through the music video’s production. These hazy trap sensations are embodied in the accompanying visual. It begins with a stressful diamond theft before branching out into a series of surreal scenes that include anything from spatial wall-breaking to sky-surfing.

Last week, Metro Boomin officially dropped off his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The new release follows star-studded short-film hyping fans for the album.

The new album features John Legend, Chris Brown, Future, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Takeoff, and more.

Speaking with Apple Music, Metro Boomin stated Heroes & Villains is the second part of a trilogy that began with Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

This is the second out of a trilogy. It’s going to be a trilogy. (Ebro: Now, is the third piece coming soon, or are you just going to see how this flow?) I’m going to see how this flow, because I really want to shoot a lot of videos to this one, and I’ve put a lot of time into this body of work. So I really want to stretch it, and not just throw out the third one.

You can hear the new album below.