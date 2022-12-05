Snoop, Cube, E40, and Too $hort make up the West Coast band Mount Westmore, and today they return with their third single, “ACTIVATED,” on the label Mount Westmore, a division of MNRK Music Group. The album SNOOP, CUBE, 40, $HORT, coming on December 9, will feature “Activated” as the third single after “Free Game” and “Too Big.”

“ACTIVATED,” produced by Shawn Ski & We Got Hits Productions, harkens back to the classic Cali funk that first captured the world’s attention. Each band member has a certain quality that exemplifies why they continue to draw admirers from all around the world, and the accompanying film, which was made by Marc Wood and Robert Redd, also highlights this.