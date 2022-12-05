Global colour authority Pantone has revealed its colour of the year for 2023 to be Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta. This pick is an unexpectedly vibrant relative of red with cool tones that offer some balance. Viva Magenta is “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time,” Pantone said in a statement on Thursday.

This year’s pick is intended to represent the trends and themes across fashion, beauty, design, technology, and decor. It further reflects the spirit of the atmosphere, both cultivated and captured by everyday life. As the fog of the past years resolves, Viva Magenta is a reminder of the challenges that once were and the fierceness in carrying forward despite ambiguity. Pantone calls Viva Magenta a “brave and fearless” revitalizing colour whose “exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative” to inspire brighter horizons.

Reassurance and confidence are restorative emotions that aim to soothe or uplift. The pandemic rewrote the world as most know it. In an interview with CNN, Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said, “We are living in quite the unconventional time. The only thing that has become conventional is its unconventionality of it. While there have been so many things that have played into our thinking and influenced and impacted what’s taken place and the changes we’ve had to make, there’s no doubt that the overriding influence has been Covid.”

Advertisement

Rebellious in nature, Viva Magenta extends a hand to all. This shade of animated red will show up in more ways than one. This year’s color is not only influenced by the fight against Covid; it is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most prized dyes belonging to the natural dye family and one of the strongest and brightest in the world. This derivation from nature is an invigorating reminder to build ourselves up from the inside out.

Viva Magenta will show up in the Metaverse, or at least something like it, as a testament to its shapeshifting potential. With Artechouse, creator of technology-driven experiential art, Pantone has created an immersive experience rooted in color. Showcased in an art exhibit at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Pantone promises, “More than just a color, the installation presents a fully immersive experience that allows guests to feel the power of a hue scaled to fantastical proportions.”