Patrick Xavier Clark, the alleged murderer of Takeoff, was arrested on Friday. The arrest came after HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said investigators had a tough time finding witnesses willing to cooperate with the investigation.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, investigators heavily use video surveillance and cell phone video and audio to determine the shooter. From there, investigators reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence.

“Through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that’s why he’s charged with murder,” Burrow said.

Advertisement

Carl was arrested Thursday night on Sterling Green Boulevard in northeast Houston. The arrest was stated to be peaceful.

“There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting,” said Burrow. “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed.”

Clark’s bond is set at $2 million. Shortly after he allegedly killed Takeoff, Clark “applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico.”

Also arrested was 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, who did not fire a weapon but was charged with felony possession of a weapon.

Mayor Sylvester Turner & Chief @TroyFinner provides an update in the fatal shooting of Kirsnick Khari Ball (Takeoff). https://t.co/0YAEbw91tR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

BOOKING PHOTO: Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, charged with the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball (Takeoff). #hounews



1/2 pic.twitter.com/jXxMrbt7fa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022