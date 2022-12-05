Almost two decades ago, Snoop premiered his “Snoop DeVille” Cadillac in 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” and now the calssic vehicle is on the market for purchase.



Snoop’s 1966 Cadillac lowrider was one of Snoop’s Uncle Junebug’s favorite cars, but after the engine blew, the Doggfather wanted the car out of his lot because it was just taking up space.



Christian Bonilla, who is the owner of the Snoop DeVille, is now taking offers for the classic car, which took home the “top interior” prize at the General Motors car competition in 2006. There is no asking price so if you can picture yourself in the Snoop DeVille, give Christian a ring!