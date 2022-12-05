Anthony Davis received MVP chants on Sunday as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 130-119. The Lakers big continues his impressive run, bringing in 55 points and 17 rebounds in the game.

Adding to the win was LeBron James with 29 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Russell Westbrook brought a team-high 15 points off the bench. The Lakers, who are surging after a sluggish start, believe Davis’ name should appear in MVP conversations.

“Jayson Tatum is playing his ass off, but when you’re talking about people in the MVP race or category, that probably will change after tonight,” Patrick Beverley said. “[Davis] should be up there, for sure.”

Advertisement

James added, “On both sides of the floor. I mean, playing like the MVP of this league. Just straight dominance.”

On Friday, Davis outplayed Giannis Antentokounmpo with a 40-point double-double as the Lakers took down the Milwaukee Bucks. Combining both performances, Davis is the first Laker to have back-to-back 40-point wins since Kobe Bryant. Davis acknowledges the hurdles but insists his goal is to win a championship.

Anthony Davis is the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant in March 2013. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 5, 2022

“If your mindset is on winning a championship, the rest will take care of itself,” Davis said. “That’s always been my thought. I put the team first over any individual awards or accolades that come with it. So if we continue to do what we do and win basketball games, the rest will take care of itself.”

You can see the highlights of AD below.