SZA made her return to Saturday Night Live, delivering a performance of a couple of singles while also announcing the release date for her S.O.S. album.

SZA performed both “Shirt” and Blind” during her time on the SNL stage. During the televised set, SZA revealed S.O.S. would drop on Dec. 9.

On the same show, Keke Palmer revealed she was pregnant. More on that here.

