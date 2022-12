Keke Palmer is expecting a child. The star actress revealed her baby bump during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Oh my god! Keke Palmer just revealed she’s pregnant during her SNL monologue and showed off her baby bump! pic.twitter.com/2qsntIVmNF — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 4, 2022

Palmer would go on to use her baby bump in the show’s sketches while her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, celebrated the forthcoming little bundle of joy online.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson shares photo of her baby bump🤰 pic.twitter.com/Znrgsvmars — Blanco Tarantino TV, LLC (@BlancoTarantino) December 4, 2022

You can see some of the sketch clips below.

