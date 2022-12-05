Have a Ye tattoo that you want to get rid of? A tattoo studio in London will remove it for you for free.

According to People, NAAMA Studios announced they would remove tattoos of the rapper at no cost. “We’ll remove your Kanye tattoos for free,” the studio wrote on social media last month.

In a seperate post, a fans removed tattoo was caption “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”

“When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons… at NAAMA we offer an empowering, empathetic, high-tech tattoo clearing experience. If you want a change, we’re here to help.”