A special screening of the upcoming movie YOU PEOPLE by Kenya Barris, starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny, was presented by Yung Miami on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Faena Hotel in Miami.

Terrence J, 19 Keys, Travis Bennett from the cast, King Saladeen, and Coach K were among those present. An exclusive reception sponsored by Cîroc and DeLeón preceded the screening, which was presented in collaboration with REVOLT.