21 Savage went full Savage Mode at Art Basel in Miami, performing at Michelob ULTRA‘s Courtside Countdown Challenge, which doubled as the reveal for the 22-23 NBA Team Can Collection.

Taking the LED Stage, a basketball court highlighting the designed cans when a shootout between attendees occurred, 21 Savage explored his full discography from his Savage Mode collaborative effort with Metro Boomin to his recently released duet with Drake Her Loss.

21 Savage guided fans through bangers like “Bank Account,” “X,” and “A Lot” while also diving into new bangers like “Major Distribution” and closing with “Rich Flex.” The intro from the “Her Loss” album delivered a raucous chant of Drake’s “21, can you do somethin’ for me?” before the rapper dived into the verses and thanked Michelob ULTRA for hosting him.

At the event, former Miami Heat players Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton, NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley, and WNBA All-Star, Nneka Ogwumike competed in the Michelob ULTRA’s Courtside Countdown Challenge, lighting up a large LED screen in specially crafted cans from the new collection. Half the stars represented the hometown Miami HEAT, while the other represented the Los Angeles Lakers.

You can learn more about the cans and their creation here. Images from the performance are below.