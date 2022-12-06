Guided by music and entertainment industry professionals who have confronted similar life struggles, and with support from the mental health field, Road Recovery’s action-driven programs provide mentorship, performance workshops, and “all access” opportunities for a community of motivated peers to create and produce live concert events and studio recording projects. We offer all-access programs that empower youth to identify, express, and amplify their voices together in hopes of positively impacting both themselves and a greater audience – watch/share: “We Are Road Recovery.” What do Slash, Simon Kirke, Denis Leary, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Sharon Osbourne have in common? They’re all supporters of Road Recovery — a non-profit that strives to help 13-25 year-olds manage (or avoid) the pitfalls and challenges of behavioral issues, physical or mental health trauma, poverty, or drug or alcohol dependency.