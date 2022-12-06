Dream Doll Shows off New Hair After A Big Chop To Help Fans Learn From Her Unhealthy Hair Mistakes

Dream Doll is ending the year with a brand-new style! The “Life In Plastic 3” rapper went to her Instagram stories on Sunday to show off her newest hairstyle, and to share her unhealthy hair journey with her fans in hopes that they can learn from her mistakes. To give her a refresh, her long-time stylist Arrogant Tae chopped off a few inches so that she could begin the process of growing out her strands in a healthy way.

She shared her hair journey through a series of posts, pictures, and videos that showed her hair process, color changes, and style choices that lead to breakage and damage. Also asking her followers for suggestions on protective styles that help to put your hair on rest to give it a chance to grow.

Fast forward two days later Dreamdoll shows a video of her wearing and running her hands through a hand full of braids done by Glam718 Salon and Spa in New York City, in New York City.

. If you find your hair is falling out here are a few tips from the experts to bring those strands back to good health.

Cut off all damage like Dreamdoll did if you are not comfortable wearing short hair then you can always wear braids or wigs to cover it up until you get the desired length you need.

Always use a leave-in conditioner to help strengthen your strands in between your next wash. Try blending a leave-in spray like the Mielle Organics Leave-In Conditioner White Peony with your hair gel and/ or styling creams to give weak strands the extra boost it needs. And if you are wearing weaves, closures, or braids spraying your hair twice a week will help to keep strands strong.

