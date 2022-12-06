According to several news reports, GA rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after accepting a plea deal in a state RICO case.

Pablo Juan is one of 46 people charged in a gang conspiracy across the Peachtree State, with all of the accused racking up “92 counts of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, 59 counts of violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking heroin, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of murder, 24 counts of aggravated assault.”

According to Akademiks, Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s plea deal allows him to serve at least five years in prison and finish the remainder of his sentence on probation.

Advertisement