JT of the City Girls is officially the owner of a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan. For her 30th birthday gift, her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert delivered the new ride equipped with a giant red bow.

The new all-Black SUV hit social media as it was unveiled to the rap queen during her birthday party.

Hitting Twitter, JT let off a simple message in appreciation: “Uzi the goat.”

Advertisement

You can see the new ride below.