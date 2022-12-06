After the release of his second album, Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin had a party in Atlanta attended by a number of celebrities. Friends and collaborators from the record, including 21 Savage, Polo G, Young Nudy, Southside, and Mike WiLL Made-It, joined the multi-platinum producer to celebrate.

Metro has had a busy weekend. Yesterday at the Falcons vs. Steelers game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, he also introduced his new initiative, “Single Moms Are Superheroes,” in collaboration with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. This initiative allowed 26 single mothers and their kids the chance to participate in the ATL Falcons Anthem Program, which involved singing the national anthem next to the players on the sidelines, as well as watching a Falcons game at the stadium. To commemorate the beginning of this most recent charitable initiative assisting single moms, they also wore the official “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” shirts.

You can see images from the party below.

