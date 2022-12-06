Peacock and Ric Flair declared that the original documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will start streaming only on Peacock on Dec. 26.

“Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years,” said Flair, “I’m thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!”

“Very few people have professional careers as storied as Ric Flair. We can’t wait to give Peacock audiences this revealing, in-depth and often raw look into the life of one of sports and wrestling’s most controversial icons,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal.

You can see the trailer and official announcement from Flair below.