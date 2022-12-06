SOURCE SPORTS: Brady Leads Game-Winning Touchdown Drive to Beat New Orleans Saints on MNF

If Tom Brady is on your team has a fourth-quarter deficit is nothing to fear. With a rally in the fourth quarter to eliminate a 13-point deficit and win, Brady passed the great Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks. Brady now has 45.

In the fourth quarter, Brady threw for two touchdowns to outlast the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ division rival New Orleans Saints 17-16 and inch closer to securing a playoff berth with home-field advantage.

In the postgame, Brady revealed that his 10-year-old daughter expressed concern that he would be able to win the game.

“She was a little worried when I said, ‘We’re playing the Saints,'” Brady said. “She said, ‘I don’t know, Daddy.'”

Brady threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception for the game.