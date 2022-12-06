Baker Mayfield is now looking for his third NFL team. Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, cutting short a complete season with the team.

“This is a tough business,” interim coach Steve Wilks said of the release. “Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.”

The move comes as the Panthers attempt to win their division and make the playoffs despite having a mediocre 4-8. The team will run with Sam Darnold as the starter and PJ Walker as the backup quarterback as the team takes on the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday.

The decision to move on from Mayfield is detailed as a mutual decision after he learned that he would not be in the starting or backup role. Mayfield will go through the waiver wire, where he is expected to be claimed.

“He felt and we felt we wanted to give him the opportunity to seek whatever him and his agent felt was best for him,” Wilks said to ESPN. “He has been nothing but a professional for us, so I wanted to extend that courtesy.”

Mayfield was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a trade this offseason. He played in seven games for the Panthers, winning one, and registering 1,313 yards thrown, six touchdowns, six interceptions, and the second-worst Quarter Back Ranking (QBR) all-time at 18.3.