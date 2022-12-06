Several reports have confirmed that Nike has severed all business partnerships with NBA star Kyrie Irving, just one month following his Nike contract’s “suspension”, which stemmed from a perceived anti-Semitic video reposted by the Nets star on social media.

With Irving offering up no apology for posting the video, his suspended contract with Nike was paired with a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets as well. Nike also decided to shelf the release of his signature shoe, the Kyrie 8.

Sports reporter Shams Charania tweeted, “Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of the most popular signature shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent.”

