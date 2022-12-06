The TB12 x Wilson “LFG” Limited-Edition Football is being released today by Wilson Sporting Goods and TB12, the health and wellness company that Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero co-founded. This football is a first for both companies.

The recreated Wilson “Duke” NFL football in black with Tom Brady’s motto “keep going,” his signature in red foil, and an embossed “LFG” serves as a memento of the duo’s continuous dedication to fostering greatness on and off the field.

“Wilson creates meaningful products for athletes at every level, but when we get to do so with one of the greatest athletes a sport has ever known, it’s incredibly exciting,” says Kevin Murphy, Global General Manager for Wilson Team Sports. “The TB12 collaboration is especially important because Tom Brady not only exudes greatness but is also a reminder to fellow athletes and fans alike that no goal is unattainable.”

Advertisement

The collector’s item features a reimagined Wilson “Duke” NFL football in black, designed with Tom’s mantra “keep going” and his signature in red foil along with an embossed “LFG.” With only 300 limited-edition footballs produced, each ball is embellished with its one-of-one number on a Horween Leather hangtag.

“TB12 is committed to empowering everyone to perform their best regardless of age or level of athleticism,” said Grant Shriver, CEO of TB12. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Wilson on this limited-edition football, as we share the same values, and look forward to growing the game together.”

There were only 300 limited-edition footballs made, and each one has a unique number on a Horween Leather hangtag. The TB12 x Wilson “LFG” Limited-Edition Football is now available online at wilson.com and tb12sports.com for $250 USD.

You can see the new ball below.