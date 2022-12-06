We are just days away from the release of SZA’s S.O.S. album. Before the official drop, the TDE songstress revealed the tracklist and features. The forthcoming album will be 23 tracks in length and highlights Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, and Don Toliver as features.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

SZA made her return to Saturday Night Live, delivering a performance of a couple of singles while also announcing the release date for her S.O.S. album.

SZA performed both “Shirt” and Blind” during her time on the SNL stage. During the televised set, SZA revealed S.O.S. would drop on Dec. 9.

Advertisement

On the same show, Keke Palmer revealed she was pregnant. More on that here.