In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case.

T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught in the early 2000s near ATL’s Lenox Mall, but Tip says Toot’s beyond the grave blessing made it ok to use his cousin and production collaborator a posthumous scapegoat.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s,’” he said. “After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafucking extradite me from here!’”

Advertisement

See entire episode below.