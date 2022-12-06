Takeoff’s Mother And Father Are Fighting Over His Estate After He Died Without A Will

The tragic killing of Migos’ Takeoff in a Houston bowling alley was a shock to his fans as well as his family. Now, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, is said to have a net worth of $26 million with no heirs.

Takeoff’s mother and father, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, are fighting over who will control his estate because without a will to distribute his assets, Georgia law says that his closest relatives now have exclusivity rights over his money and assets, including his valuable catalog and residual income from record sales. This has created a larger wedge between his estranged parents, who reportedly already do not get along.

It is reported that Takeoff was raised in a single parent home by his mother with little assistance from Mr. Ball. Both sides are contesting Mr. Ball’s involvement in his oldest child’s life.

Shortly after Takeoff was murdered, his father posted on FB, “Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball my first love out of my five kids this is so so hard please keep Titania Davenport (Treet) and me (Kenneth M Ball) and the entire family on both sides in your prayers doing our difficult time. No one know the pain I’m feeling right now BUT with GOD I will find peace.”