Todd Snyder honors his title as the king of collaboration as he broadens his reach into the basketball realm through a new partnership with the NBA. With a number of collaborations with adorned teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and San Francisco Golden State Warriors, already under his belt, Snyder is doing things differently this time around.

The limited-edition partnership, titled the Todd Snyder x NBA Curtsied Collection, puts a spin on the teams’ original logos. These contemporary interpretations are seen across French terry sweatshirts and turtlenecks, cashmere sweaters and leather varsity jackets. Within the mix of key items, the varsity jacket is reworked in Melton wool with leather, raglan sleeves, a quilted satin lining and a leather tab at the cuffs. In addition, there is a convenient two-tone cashmere sweater with satin lettering on the chest and raglan sleeves.

In describing his intentions and inspirations around the collection, Snyder said, “I wanted to create some fan gear that was sophisticated — styles that you could wear to the game and around town. The Curtsied Collection is kind of a dream come true because growing up in Iowa, I played basketball every day. When I moved to New York during the ’80s, I fell in love with the Knicks and finally had a hometown pro team. One of my career highlights was winning a design contest when I worked at The Gap to design the jerseys for the Indiana Pacers. To see them play in something you designed…that was something else.”

WGSN reported that “Collegiate Classic” fashion is being restored as consumers balance daily fluidity and routine. This offering embodies range, providing a modern take on classic logos and silhouettes, delivering the adaptability consumers are seeking out.

The collection will drop on Thursday at 10 a.m. EST on the Todd Snyder retail stores and online. Retail prices include $248 for the hoodie, $258 for the sweatshirt, $268 for the turtleneck, $498 for the sweater, $528 for the cardigan and $1,500 for the varsity jacket.