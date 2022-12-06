Too $hort To Be Honored In Street Naming Ceremony In Oakland

According to. report from Datebook, West Coast legend and Oakland native Too $hort is being recognized by his hometown with a street now being called “Too $hort Way”.

Oakland’s City Council has announced that the three-block stretch on Foothill Boulevard between 47th avenue and High Street will soon be named after Oaktown’s first street-wise rapper. Councilmember Noel Gallo introduced the move during a council meeting on Tuesday (December 6). Mayor Libby Schaaf endorsed Short and the motion for the street naming has already been accepted.

“December 10th it’s official,” he captioned his post highlighting the street naming. “Blow the mafuckin whistle Biiiiiiiitch!!!!!”

Too $hort’s street naming coincides with the release of his, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40‘s new album as the West Coast super group, Mount Westmore. The collective released their latest single, “Activated,” on December 2 with an accompanying music video.

Mount Westmore will be dropping their 16-track Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort LP on Friday (December 9) after initially making the project available exclusively via blockchain under the title Bad MFs this past summer. The release to DSPs will include additional tracks not featured in the previous release.