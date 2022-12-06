The Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial that is faced by Tory Lanez has begun this week and Lanez is facing additional time in relation to the fateful 2020 shooting.

Several outlets have now reported that Lanez, whose given name is Daystar Peterson, is now charged charged with discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, which carries a maximum of six years in prison. Lanez’s other charges include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal firearm use, a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and inflicting significant bodily injury with a gun.

Lanez is facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted on these charges. TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.

