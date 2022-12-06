Back in November, Tory Lanez was ordered to be placed on house arrest by a Los Angeles court before he goes to trial for allegedly shooting rapstress Megan Thee Stallion. Still, according to a recent report from Rolling Stone, Lanez had his ankle monitor removed pending the trial.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was reportedly released from house arrest as jury selection in the Megan trial is set to begin. Opening statements in the trial are slated to start on Dec. 12.

Judge David Herriford spoke on the prosecution’s objection to releasing Lanex, saying, “I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”

