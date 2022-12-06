Controversial music and fashion mogul Kanye West has ordered that Jewish people forgive Adolf Hitler, the German leader from the early 1900s who was credited with human extermination of over six million Jewish people across Europe.

West stood his ground when talking about his admiration for Hitler with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, telling Jewish people that they should just “let it go.”

“So, you love Jews, but you’re canceled for antisemitism because you also love Hitler, but you love everyone equally,” McInnes said.

“Yeah, Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” Ye replied. “You can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go, let it go, and stop trying to force it on other people. Goodnight.”

Ye, fka Kanye West: “Jewish people — forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.” pic.twitter.com/h7WVkAi24b — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 6, 2022

Kanye also tried to downplay the Holocaust by alleging abortion is “the Holocaust that were dealing with right now” and said that Jewish people are responsible for Hitler’s bad reputation.

Yeezy also said that he contends Jewish people “should work for Christians,” and if he becomes President in 2024, he would “hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew they weren’t a spy and I could look through their phone and follow through their house and have a camera all in their living room.”