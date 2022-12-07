A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the tragic killing of British drill rapper TKorStretch, who was stabbed to death this past August.

Takayo Nembhard, a.k.a TKorStretch, was killed at the Notting Hill Carnival on August 29 and a 16-year-old was arrested yesterday(September 6) for his murder after surrendering to police.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, tells the public that the authorities need help from potential eyewitnesses. “If can you help or have any information – no matter how small – about Takayo’s murder please come forward.”

A police statement confirms detectives are looking for any video footage taken of the stabbing. “This incident happened during the carnival in a large crowd,” the statement reads. They’re hoping to retrieve video footage from a phone or private camera that might help them identify the suspects.

Cops have also arrested a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man in connection to TKorStretch’s murder in his hometown of Bristol on suspicion on Oct. 19. A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in London on suspicion of assisting a suspect.

The teenager and the woman were bailed pending further inquiries, while the third suspect was released under investigation.