The exciting new feature Apple Music Sing, which enables users to sing along to their favorite songs with customizable vocals and real-time lyrics, was unveiled by Apple today. Apple Music Sing provides multiple lyric views to let users take the lead, sing duets, sing backing, and more within Apple Music’s unmatched lyrics experience. Apple Music Sing makes it enjoyable and straightforward for everyone to take part, when and wherever they choose, with a constantly expanding collection that includes tens of millions of the most singable music in the world.

The new Apple TV 4K, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Music Sing will all be available to Apple Music users later this month.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

Advertisement

Included in Apple Sing are:

Adjustable vocals: Users now have control over a song’s vocal levels. They can sing with the original artist’s vocals, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.

Users now have control over a song’s vocal levels. They can sing with the original artist’s vocals, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog. Real-time lyrics: Users can sing along to their favorite songs with animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the vocals.

Users can sing along to their favorite songs with animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the vocals. Background vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow.

Vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow. Duet view: Multiple vocalists show on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.

A collection of over 50 specially curated companion playlists for Apple Music Sing will also be released, encompassing all iconic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have inspired people to sing worldwide.